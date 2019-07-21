Barclays Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $512.99 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.82 ($81.18).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €51.06 ($59.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €54.24. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

