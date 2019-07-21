BidaskClub Downgrades Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $19,775,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

