BidaskClub Downgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

