BidaskClub Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.93. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.