BidaskClub Upgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to “Hold”

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.52.

Shares of QRVO opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $680.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $137,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $366,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

