Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded TORC Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,899.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,222,458.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $568,723.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,336. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.86 and a 1 year high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 477.71%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

