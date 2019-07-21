Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $2,150.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

“We expect 2Q RNG to be slightly above Street expectations but to remain impacted by a weak European macro and moderation in global growth. Within Europe, we view slowing economic growth in Germany and Italy as modest negatives and see marginal benefit from extended Brexit deadline. Given the cloudy macro picture, we expect greater European traveler flows to lower cost destinations, contributing to ADR decline. While the macro is likely to remain a NT overhang on growth, at ~12x in buyback authorization and a sticky offering, we find the risk/reward attractive for LT holders.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst commented.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,060.52.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,882.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,833.47. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,131.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 172.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

