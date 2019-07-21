Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives $305.52 Average PT from Analysts

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.25, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,975 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,173,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.58. 110,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,930. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $230.93 and a fifty-two week high of $401.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.32. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.98. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

