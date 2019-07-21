Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $1,520,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,946 shares in the company, valued at $131,810,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,510,025.00.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $180.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.59 and a beta of 1.71. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $198.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

