Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to Post $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Inphi had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In other news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,518.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,787,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,819.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,527. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. 787,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,541. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49. Inphi has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

