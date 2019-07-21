Brokerages Anticipate Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Symantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Symantec posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Symantec.

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SYMC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370,900. Symantec has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,502.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 133.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Symantec (SYMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.