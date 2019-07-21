Brokerages Expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Mack Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack Cali Realty.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.35.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 295,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,705. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.49. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, Director Alan R. Batkin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

