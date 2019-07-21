Brokerages Expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Opko Health reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Opko Health news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,185.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $185,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,966.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,625,250 shares of company stock worth $5,388,500. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $9,207,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 3,541.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,295 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,092,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,276,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

