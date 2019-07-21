Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.66 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Citigroup lowered OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,622,000 after acquiring an additional 699,721 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 1,166,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,191. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

