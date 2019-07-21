Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

TRI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. 323,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,431. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 481.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

