Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $102.90

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $5,105,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $19,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,916,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $217,900,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,394,437,000 after buying an additional 2,534,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,427,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,634,000 after buying an additional 510,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,476,000 after buying an additional 433,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 411,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,822,000 after buying an additional 408,805 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.20. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

