Brokerages Set Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) PT at $32.77

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.91 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 582,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 91.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 821,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,508. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $530.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avrobio will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.