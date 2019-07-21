Brokerages Set FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $62.67

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Schoeneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $522,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,912.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,914 in the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 399,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FibroGen has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.