Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Target Price at $3.06

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 1,081,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 573.13% and a negative net margin of 406.27%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,063,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,378,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after buying an additional 896,227 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,870,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 464,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,607,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 698,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

