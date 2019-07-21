Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $18.36

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Evercore ISI cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,985. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.