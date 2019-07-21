Brokers Issue Forecasts for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Williams Capital cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CPE opened at $4.87 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,401 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 52.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $174,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $6,803,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

