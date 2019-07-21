Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,145 ($28.03).

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 1,962.50 ($25.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,957.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.77 million and a P/E ratio of 59.11. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.75).

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe acquired 7,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £149,905.80 ($195,878.48). Also, insider Richard Spencer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,952 ($25.51), for a total transaction of £24,556.16 ($32,086.97).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

