Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $55.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

