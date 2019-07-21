Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.88.

BURBY opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

