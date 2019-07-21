Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNE. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC began coverage on Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a not rated rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.15 ($2.96).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 158.20 ($2.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $932.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 253.80 ($3.32). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.61.

In other news, insider James Smith acquired 1,123 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £1,796.80 ($2,347.84).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

