Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the highest is $4.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2794 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

