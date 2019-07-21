Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$355.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$335.00 to C$355.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$331.80.

TSE CP opened at C$310.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.55. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$228.35 and a twelve month high of C$323.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$310.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500012 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

