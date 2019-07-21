Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $990.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $986.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $995.32 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $650.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 260.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 526.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,691 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 407,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

