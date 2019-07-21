Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.66. The company had a trading volume of 183,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$25.32 and a 52 week high of C$32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$365.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

