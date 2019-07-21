Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Ifs Securities raised shares of SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.28.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

CRZO stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 49.20% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 50.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 410,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,398,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 583,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.