Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNTY. Union Gaming Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Whitestone REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price target on Century Casinos and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $274.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 469,351 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,127,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 304,058 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 546,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 204,566 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

