Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.94.

CHTR stock opened at $409.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.83. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $417.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

