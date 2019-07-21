Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

