CIBC Cuts Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$20.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FEC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital cut shares of Frontera Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

FEC stock opened at C$13.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.65. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.62.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$501.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 1.99000008207913 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Frontera Energy’s payout ratio is -17.35%.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

