Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNK. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of CNK opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $173,419.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,654,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,061,000 after buying an additional 340,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,183,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,263,000 after buying an additional 494,773 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,368,000 after buying an additional 566,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,283,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cinemark by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after buying an additional 171,939 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

