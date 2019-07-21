Citigroup Cuts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $52.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $86.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Keppel REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of NUS opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $88.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $56,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

