Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the last six months shares of Clearway Energy have outperformed its industry. Clearway Energy is poised to gain from long-lived renewable assets. Focus on North American assets saves the company from foreign-exchange fluctuations and sovereign risks. The strategic acquisition of assets and planned capital expenditure to further expand renewable generation will help the company to maintain its generation portfolio in compliance with environmental regulations. However, Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that could not be assured always. Dependence on performance of third-party transmission lines may impact its performance. High debt level of the company is a concern. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 903.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

