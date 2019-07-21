Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,389.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,953,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after purchasing an additional 914,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,615,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 443,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.