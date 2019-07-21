Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNCE. UBS Group upped their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 target price on LGI Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.25. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.44 and a quick ratio of 20.44.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 7,118.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $9,900,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,312 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,359,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

