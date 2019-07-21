Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Container Store Group currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of Container Store Group stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Container Store Group by 61.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Container Store Group by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Container Store Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

