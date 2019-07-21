Contrasting Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 12.91% 12.85% 9.55% Kopin -169.82% -68.84% -55.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kopin 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 97.58%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Dividends

Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kopin does not pay a dividend. Kulicke and Soffa Industries pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $889.12 million 1.61 $56.67 million $2.43 9.03 Kopin $24.47 million 3.78 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -2.29

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Kopin on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

