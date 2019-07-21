Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $184.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.90.

UNP stock opened at $175.30 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

