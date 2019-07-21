Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Baozun and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of BZUN opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Baozun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

