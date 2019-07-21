Critical Review: Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ship Finance International and Teekay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International $418.71 million 3.66 $73.62 million $1.03 12.48 Teekay $1.71 billion 0.26 -$79.24 million ($0.53) -8.38

Ship Finance International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay. Teekay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ship Finance International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ship Finance International and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International 18.64% 9.35% 3.07% Teekay -7.96% -1.67% -0.57%

Risk and Volatility

Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ship Finance International pays out 135.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Teekay pays out -32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ship Finance International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Ship Finance International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ship Finance International and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International 0 2 3 0 2.60 Teekay 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ship Finance International currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Teekay has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.15%. Given Teekay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay is more favorable than Ship Finance International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Ship Finance International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Teekay on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of 155 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

