Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €57.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAI. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $166.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.58 ($64.63).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €45.44 ($52.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.87. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €47.83.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.