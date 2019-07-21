Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.77 ($61.36).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €43.60 ($50.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.04. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

