Diamondback Energy Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $7.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.78 ($25.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

FANG opened at $104.61 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,838.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 517,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.