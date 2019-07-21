eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.37.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 27,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,054,810.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

