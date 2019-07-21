EI Group (LON:EIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their target price on Lekoil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.83 ($3.08).

Shares of LON:EIG opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.71) on Thursday. EI Group has a 1 year low of GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 289 ($3.78). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.83.

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

