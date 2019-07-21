F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.32.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33. F5 Networks has a one year low of $131.53 and a one year high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $589,011.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,502.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $26,998.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. grace capital purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

